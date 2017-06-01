Nicki Minaj Teases New Music With Mike Will & Yo Gotti

Yo' Durtty
The Durtty Boyz

2010 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

As Nicki Minaj continues to reclaim her position in Hip Hop, she has been getting back to her roots reuniting with her Young Money and Rich Gang family and now she has enlisted the help of Mike Will Made It, London On The Track, Yo Gotti and perhaps a feature from Migos own, Quavo.

Check out these pics of Nicki Minaj below in the studio:

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @quavohuncho 🎶🎵🎶🎵🎶🎵🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🎵🎶🎵🎶 @londonondatrack 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

