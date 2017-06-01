Nicki Minaj Teases New Music With Mike Will & Yo Gotti

As Nicki Minaj continues to reclaim her position in Hip Hop, she has been getting back to her roots reuniting with her Young Money and Rich Gang family and now she has enlisted the help of Mike Will Made It, London On The Track, Yo Gotti and perhaps a feature from Migos own, Quavo.

Check out these pics of Nicki Minaj below in the studio:

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @quavohuncho 🎶🎵🎶🎵🎶🎵🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 31, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🎵🎶🎵🎶 @londonondatrack 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 31, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: