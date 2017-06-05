Watch Gucci Mane’s 2 New Music Videos For ‘Bucket List’ & ‘Hurt A Nigga Feelings’

Last week, Gucci Mane and Metro Boomin released their collab album, Droptopwop. This week the duo released visuals for their tracks, “Hurt A Nigga Feelings” which was captured inside of Magic City and “Bucket List”.

Watch both music videos below.

“Hurt A Nigga Feelings”:

“Bucket List”:

http://www.worldstarhiphop.com/videos/video.php?v=wshhUeBwt1j3O48KM7eK

Gucci Mane also released his independent film, The Spot this week co-starring Rocko and Keyshia Ka’oir. Watch below.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

