Yo' Durtty
Home > Yo' Durtty > Music Videos

Watch Gucci Mane’s 2 New Music Videos For ‘Bucket List’ & ‘Hurt A Nigga Feelings’

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment
JMBLYA 2017

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Last week, Gucci Mane and Metro Boomin released their collab album, Droptopwop. This week the duo released visuals for their tracks, “Hurt A Nigga Feelings” which was captured inside of Magic City and “Bucket List”.

Watch both music videos below.

“Hurt A Nigga Feelings”:

“Bucket List”:

http://www.worldstarhiphop.com/videos/video.php?v=wshhUeBwt1j3O48KM7eK

Gucci Mane also released his independent film, The Spot this week co-starring Rocko and Keyshia Ka’oir. Watch below.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

 

 

 

 

Durtty Boyz , Gucci Mane , lalaa shepard , Metro Boomin , the spot

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Watch Gucci Mane’s 2 New Music Videos For ‘Bucket List’ & ‘Hurt A Nigga Feelings’

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
Latest