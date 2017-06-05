Watch Gucci Mane’s 2 New Music Videos For ‘Bucket List’ & ‘Hurt A Nigga Feelings’

Last week, Gucci Mane and Metro Boomin released their collab album, Droptopwop. This week the duo released visuals for their tracks, “Hurt A Nigga Feelings” which was captured inside of Magic City and “Bucket List”.
Watch both music videos below.
“Hurt A Nigga Feelings”:
“Bucket List”:
http://www.worldstarhiphop.com/videos/video.php?v=wshhUeBwt1j3O48KM7eK
Gucci Mane also released his independent film, The Spot this week co-starring Rocko and Keyshia Ka’oir. Watch below.
Lalaa Shepard
Also On Hot 107.9:
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
9 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
1. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 2 of 9
3. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 4 of 9
5. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 5 of 9
6. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 6 of 9
7. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 7 of 9
8. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 8 of 9
9. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours