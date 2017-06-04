ATL
PnbRock Buys His Manager Whartonberg A Brand New Benz [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The singer song writer PNB Rock has been real successful lately.. so successful to the point that he bought his manager a new benz. Watch the full video below.

