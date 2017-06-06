Local News: 6th Congressional District Runoff+ Tougher Penalties Against Vicious Dogs+ more

6th Congressional District Runoff

We’ve got two weeks to go until the high profile 6th Congressional district runoff race. The polls have Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff in a dead heat. This race is getting ugly, the latest attacks are over debates. Karen Handel is jabbing Ossoff for refusing to participate in a CNN debate, but Ossoff says he’d rather appear in local debates with local media. Early voting is going on now, the election is June 20.

Atlanta City Council approves tougher penalties against vicious dogs

Atlanta City Council has approved tougher rules to protect people from vicious dogs. Changes include identifying dangerous dogs and requiring registration for certain breeds, it also allows for stiffer criminal punishment for the owners.

Man shot and killed after fender bender on I-285

A man is dead over a small fender bender on I-285 near 78. This happened yesterday (June 5, 2017) during rush hour a truck and a Lexus were involved in a minor accident, you could barely see the damage. When the driver of the Lexus got out of the car the truck driver shot him through the driver’s window. Police say the truck driver stayed on the scene after the shooting, no names have been released at this time.

