Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Local News: 6th Congressional District Runoff+ Tougher Penalties Against Vicious Dogs+ more

Tami LaTrell

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

local label

Source: mattjeacock / Getty


 

 

6th Congressional District Runoff

Midterms Elections Held Across The U.S.

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty


We’ve got two weeks to go until the high profile 6th Congressional district runoff race.  The polls have Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff in a dead heat.  This race is getting ugly, the latest attacks are over debates.  Karen Handel is jabbing Ossoff for refusing to participate in a CNN debate, but Ossoff says he’d rather appear in local debates with local media.  Early voting is going on now, the election is June 20.

 

 

 

Atlanta City Council approves tougher penalties against vicious dogs

Close-Up Of Pit Bull Terrier On Field

Source: Sergey Sukhnev / EyeEm / Getty


Atlanta City Council has approved tougher rules to protect people from vicious dogs.  Changes include identifying dangerous dogs and requiring registration for certain breeds, it also allows for stiffer criminal punishment for the owners.

 

 

 

Man shot and killed after fender bender on I-285

Close-Up Of Police Car Siren

Source: Tyler Packer / EyeEm / Getty


A man is dead over a small fender bender on I-285 near 78.  This happened yesterday (June 5, 2017) during rush hour a truck and a Lexus were involved in a minor accident, you could barely see the damage.  When the driver of the Lexus got out of the car the truck driver shot him through the driver’s window.  Police say the truck driver stayed on the scene after the shooting, no names have been released at this time.

 

 

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Local News: 6th Congressional District Runoff+ Tougher Penalties Against Vicious Dogs+ more

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest