Snoop Dogg’s Artist October London Releases New Visual

When Snoop Dogg isn’t busy working on his own material, he is pushing his artist’s.
October London, originally born in Indiana is Snoop’s new protege and an R&B singer who has been gradually stepping into the spotlight.
Last year October London made noise with his single, “Black Man In America” and now he is back with a new visual for “Driving Me To Drink”.
October London also appeared on Snoop’s latest album, Neva Left.
Lalaa Shepard
