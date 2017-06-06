Yo' Durtty
Snoop Dogg’s Artist October London Releases New Visual

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 27 mins ago
Snoop dogg at Tech Crunch

Source: Tech Crunch / Tech Crunch

When Snoop Dogg isn’t busy working on his own material, he is pushing his artist’s.

October London, originally born in Indiana is Snoop’s new protege and an R&B singer who has been gradually stepping into the spotlight.

Last year October London made noise with his single, “Black Man In America” and now he is back with a new visual for “Driving Me To Drink”.

October London also appeared on Snoop’s latest album, Neva Left.

