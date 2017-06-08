Yo' Durtty
808 Mafia Producer TM88 Reveals ‘Codeine Crazy’ Beat Was Originally For Nicki Minaj Not Future

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 45 mins ago
In a recent interview with Hot New Hip Hop, super producer TM88 revealed that the mesmerizing, “Codeine Crazy” beat was originally made for Nicki Minaj, not Future.

“Codeine Crazy” appeared on Future’s Monster mixtape and is arguably one of the best songs on the project.

TM88 is responsible for producing major hits such as Young Thug’s, “Danny Glover”, and numerous records for Future, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

Catch TM88 on tour now as a DJ.

Watch the official music video for “Codeine Crazy” below:

