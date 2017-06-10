CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

#TeamMelanin: Black Twitter Loses Its Mind Over ‘Black Panther’ Teaser

The film hits theaters next February—right on time for Black History Month.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

On Friday night during the NBA Finals, Ryan Coogler and Marvel Films dropped the first teaser trailer for their upcoming film Black Panther—and as expected, it was beyond LIT!

According to Esquire, during the 1-minute, 52-second clip (that boasted the talents of Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela BassettDanai Gurira and Daniel Kaluuyawe learned that the movie takes place in secret land of Wakanda, the most technologically advanced society in the world. Over the years, the land has successfully hidden itself somewhere on the continent of Africa to prevent colonization and the theft of its powerful natural resource, Vibranium.

Naturally, Black Twitter lost their utter minds!

Some expressed their emotions of being completely shook to having a new sense of Black Pride to predicting how much money they plan on spending on this film:

Others also hilariously hypothesized how they plan to roll up to the theater:

Folks were also hyped to see their favorite actors represent:

There was also a lot of attention given to the actresses’ beautiful dark skin:

Given that folks believe that the future of Black civilization depends on this film, here is a serious warning to the cast:

Black Panther hits theaters Feb. 16, 2018—right in time for Black History Month.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about the teaser trailer?

RELATED NEWS: 

Angela Bassett Opens Up About Her Personal Connection To Diabetes, The ‘Black Panther’ Movie & More 

‘Black Panther’ Cast Does The Get Out Challenge & It Brings Us Glee 

#BlackPantherSoLIT Hilariously Shows Our Excitement For The Upcoming Marvel Film

#TeamMelanin: Black Twitter Loses Its Mind Over ‘Black Panther’ Teaser was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close