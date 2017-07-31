CLOSE
‘New Man’: Power Season 4, Episode 406, POWERful Moments Recap!

Fresh Out Prison, Ghost Is Thrusted Into A Dangerious Situation Involving His Son Tariq and Rushes To Save Him!

Ghost is a free man and he owes his life to none other than Angela Valdez who put her neck on the line for him by telling the truth. So that means everything goes back to normal now for Ghost right?

Ghost has even more trouble waiting for him on the outside in the form of Kanan and Jukebox. With Ghost being free they decide it’s time to put their original plan of holding Riq hostage for ransom back in motion. Oh and of course once they get paid they will kill both Ghost and his son for good measure.

So lets step into tonight’s episode of Power shall we?

