Local News: Atlanta Mayoral Race 2017+ Rapper Yung Mazi Killed Near Zone 6 Police Precinct

Tami August

Posted 8 hours ago
Atlanta Mayoral Race 2017

Georgia state capital

The last day to qualify to run for Atlanta mayor is in a couple of weeks.  Right now there are 11 candidates that are in the race.  Political analyst believe that Atlanta could elect a white mayor for the first time in decades.

 

Rapper Yung Mazi killed near Zone 6 police precinct

Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert

There is still no arrest in the murder of hip hop artist Yung Mazi. ( pictured on the left) Yung Mazi was shot and  killed outside the Urban Pie pizza restaurant in Kirkwood across the street from the Atlanta police department Zone 6 precinct.  If you have any information in this case please call Atlanta police at 404-371-5002.

 

Usher sued by Quantasia Sharpton

Supreme Court Issues Opinions On Redistricting And Racial Bias In Jury Selection

One of the 3 people suing Usher Raymond spoke out after she filed a lawsuit claiming that Usher exposed her to genital herpes.  Quantasia Sharpton’s attorney Lisa Bloom said that although there is no official medical record for Usher many news organizations have reported that he was diagnosed with herpes simplex 2 around 2009.

 

 

