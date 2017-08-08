Local News: Atlanta Mayoral Race 2017+ Rapper Yung Mazi Killed Near Zone 6 Police Precinct

Atlanta Mayoral Race 2017

The last day to qualify to run for Atlanta mayor is in a couple of weeks. Right now there are 11 candidates that are in the race. Political analyst believe that Atlanta could elect a white mayor for the first time in decades.

Rapper Yung Mazi killed near Zone 6 police precinct

There is still no arrest in the murder of hip hop artist( pictured on the left) Yung Mazi was shot and killed outside the Urban Pie pizza restaurant in Kirkwood across the street from the Atlanta police department Zone 6 precinct. If you have any information in this case please call Atlanta police at 404-371-5002.

Usher sued by Quantasia Sharpton

One of the 3 people suingspoke out after she filed a lawsuit claiming thatexposed her to genital herpes. Quantasia Sharpton’s attorney Lisa Bloom said that although there is no official medical record for Usher many news organizations have reported that he was diagnosed with herpes simplex 2 around 2009.

