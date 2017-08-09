Did Wiz Khalifa Throw A Subtle Jab At Amber Rose? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After Amber Rose got herself into some hot water over some comments she made about the beauty (or lack thereof, rather) of women from South Philly, everybody came for her. Everyone, it seems, including her ex Wiz Khalifa. He took to Twitter with a cryptic message that, if it is directed at Amber, seems to be kind of a low blow.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Was Wiz Khalifa Wrong For This Memorial Day Post? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Wiz Khalifa Quietly Got Richer Over The Years [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Does Amber Rose’s Explanation Of Her Comment About Philly Women Cut It? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Amber Rose On Why She Embraces The Terms “Slut” & “Ho” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]