Learn Strip Club Etiquette In “Rules” [Explict]



In our new series “Rules” guests will give you the do’s and don’t’s of whats happening in their field. In our very first episode, we have two ladies that will help everyone who plans to have fun in a Gentlemen’s Club. Exotic Dancers Pretty Redz and Lola give us the rundown on the do’s and don’t’s of how to act in the strip club. Yes, there are rules to this ish and the duo is here to teach us “Strip Club Etiquette.” Learn something from this Radio One Original.

10 Strippers You Should Know (PHOTOS) 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Strippers You Should Know (PHOTOS) 1. Maliah Michel became famous after Drake shouted her out in 2009. Source:Instagram 1 of 10 2. Kash Doll is trying to get on as rapper, a la Trina and Eve. Source:Instagram 2 of 10 3. Last week, pictures of Justin Bieber sucking on Karolina’s chest hit the Net. Source:TMZ 3 of 10 4. Bernice Burgos isn’t even a stripper; she’s a bottle girl. But she’s so bad we threw her in this anyway. Source:Instagram 4 of 10 5. Dita Von Teese has been one of the most famous strippers in the world for years. She once dated rock star Marilyn Manson. Technically, she’s a “burlesque dancer” and she’s classy as f*ck. Source:Instagram 5 of 10 6. Sophia Body has one of the most appropriate names you’ll hear. Source:Instagram 6 of 10 7. Jhonni Blaze made news last year when she allegedly had a miscarriage on stage while stripping. Source:Instagram 7 of 10 8. Cubana Lust is a model, stripper, owner of some mean curves. 8 of 10 9. There’s a lot of gems at Deelishis’s Instagram: @iamsodeelishis She used to be on Flava of Love! Source:Instagram 9 of 10 10. Arianna is on the come up: follow her on Twitter @arianna_dd Source:Twitter 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Strippers You Should Know (PHOTOS) 10 Strippers You Should Know (PHOTOS)

