Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Gets Really Upset When He Reads His Twitter Mentions [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


Black Tony called up in a disgruntled state yet again. This time, it’s because his sister gathered up his twitter mentions for him, and they were not what he was expecting. All of the comments about his inability to come to work, Pancake and more pissed him off.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But when one user comments about Gucci Mane, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Black Tony Doesn’t Get How To Order Rickey Smiley’s Book On Amazon [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Is Out Here Selling Bootleg Girl Scout Cookies [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How Game Night Went Awry At Black Tony’s Mom’s House [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 5

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

35 photos Launch gallery

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Moments On “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 4 [PHOTOS]

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest