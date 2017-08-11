K. Michelle Says Most Of Her ‘Bad Comments’ Come From Black Women

When I look at negative comments from people that don't know me the only bad comments are from Black Women? Thoughts? — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

I truly often go out of my way to support African American females. I'm in these executive meetings screaming MORE women of color! — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

But why? Why does it have to be like that? https://t.co/lWDcy6dzWH — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

I will always but the rage and anger reall baffles me https://t.co/NFAo2v8U55 — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

Well, we need to change that https://t.co/oMxy6OidiF — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

I NEVER ever come for anyone FIRST. Half the time i'm in another world. But when I defend myself i'm such an awful person and villain. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

With nearly 5 million followers on Instagram, singer K. Michelle gets her fair share of comments, both negative and positive. The reality TV star took to twitter where she claimed it’s mostly Black women who have the worst things to say about her.

Well that seems accurate since most of her fan base is Black women. This sounds way too similar to a conversation about Black on Black crime.

What do you think?

