How Mary J. Blige’s Step-Daughter Keeps It Real About Kendu Isaacs [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 4 hours ago
Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs just wrapped up a messy, public divorce. It has become pretty obvious from that whole legal showdown that Kendu doesn’t have much without Mary. But Kendu’s step-daughter, Brianna Isaacs, recently revealed on “Growing Up Hip-Hop” just how much Mary J. actually upgraded her dad, and her as a result.

It seems like Brianna is still fond of her (former?) step-mom, her dad, however, not so much. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

