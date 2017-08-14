How Mary J. Blige’s Step-Daughter Keeps It Real About Kendu Isaacs [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs just wrapped up a messy, public divorce. It has become pretty obvious from that whole legal showdown that Kendu doesn’t have much without Mary. But Kendu’s step-daughter, Brianna Isaacs, recently revealed on “Growing Up Hip-Hop” just how much Mary J. actually upgraded her dad, and her as a result.

It seems like Brianna is still fond of her (former?) step-mom, her dad, however, not so much. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

