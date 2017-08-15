Quavo Comes To Karrueche’s (His Boo) Defense About Her Natural Body

Shout out to Quavo for loving Karrueche’s natural body and not being afraid to say it.

Quavo & Karreuche have been fueling dating rumors for the past few months now ever since the two were spotted hanging out together at one of the Migos‘ show in Mississippi back in April. While nothing has been confirmed or made official yet, Quavo isn’t going to stand aside & let people talk crazy about his rumored lady.

On Monday, Karrueche posted a pic of her natural body in a string bikini, and for some reason people were not only not feeling it, but they were body shaming her in the process presumably for her little booty. Fed up, she then addressed the pictures & backlash in a series of tweets following the original picture, calling out people for body shaming her natural body but praising fake ones.

“Ya’ll shame natural bodies but praise fake ones.” she tweeted. “Point is, constant judgement makes it hard for people to love and accept themselves and that’s wrong. If you don’t like what you see then keep it pushing. If you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say it at all. Keep your negative vibes to yourself.”

Having deleted the picture & obviously frustrated with the backlash of it all, Karrueche’s rumored boyfriend, Quavo, then decided to stick up for his woman & tweet out “she so natural” to his fans following the backlash. READ MORE

