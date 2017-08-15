Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Makes Funeral Arrangements Tonight On “Rickey Smile For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 20 hours ago
A new “Rickey Smiley For Real” is airing tonight and there is so much in store. Get ready to laugh until you cry as Rickey makes funeral arrangements because he’s trying to be more prepared. It looks like Juicy and Beyoncè are trying to make up and maybe she can finally see the baby.

Da’Brat also has an interesting conversation with D’Essence and there is a little drama happening about Craig’s graduation. Don’t you forget to tune into “Rickey Smiley For Real” tonight at 8/7 c.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 5

