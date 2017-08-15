Rickey Smiley Makes Funeral Arrangements Tonight On “Rickey Smile For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A new “Rickey Smiley For Real” is airing tonight and there is so much in store. Get ready to laugh until you cry as Rickey makes funeral arrangements because he’s trying to be more prepared. It looks like Juicy and Beyoncè are trying to make up and maybe she can finally see the baby.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Da’Brat also has an interesting conversation with D’Essence and there is a little drama happening about Craig’s graduation. Don’t you forget to tune into “Rickey Smiley For Real” tonight at 8/7 c.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

RELATED: Why The Cast Loved Ms. Janie & Rickey Smiley’s Granddad On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley On What He Loves The Most About Reactions To “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea & Juicy Discuss Why They Had Beef On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]