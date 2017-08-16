Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Reima Houston Explains How She Met Bobby Valentino [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 8 hours ago
A few weeks ago, a transgender woman by the name of Reima Houston posted video of a pants-less Bobby Valentino getting his clothes together and hurriedly exiting down the hall as she demanded money from him. What followed was speculation about Bobby Valentino’s sexual preferences, and whether or not he had been participating in prostitution.

Bobby eventually spoke up, explaining that she wasn’t a prostitute, which fueled more ridicule and debate, but didn’t prompt any more explanation- until now, of course. Reima sat down with the morning show crew to explain her side of the story, starting with how she a Bobby V met, and how things went from business to casual. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

LGBTQ people of color are far more likely to experience violence according to the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs’ most recent report and when transgender women are under attack, it’s important to uplift and shine light on those who are challenging perceptions, organizing people, or just plain changing the game. Today we honor the beauty of the recently deceased Chyna Gibson, Ciara McElveen, and Jaquarrius Holland, by highlighting trans women from Laverne to Amiyah who are doing big things.

