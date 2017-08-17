Yo' Durtty
Skippa Da Flippa Drops ‘I’m Havin’ 3′

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 13 mins ago
Despite no longer being signed to powerhouse, Quality Control, Skippa Da Flippa has still been releasing music consistently and even appeared on Trouble’s summer banger, “Brick”.

Stream Skippa Da Flippa’s new tape, I’m Havin’ 3 below with production by 30 Rock, Dun Deal, Murda Beatz, and features from Offset and Blac Youngsta.

https://www.spinrilla.com/mixtapes/skippa-da-flippa-im-havin-3

YALL STOP LISTENIN TO DAT BULLSHIT, AND GO GET DAT IMHAVIN3! LINK IN MY BIO!

Watch Trouble & Skippa Da Flippa’s uncut visual for “Brick” below:

