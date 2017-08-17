Skippa Da Flippa Drops ‘I’m Havin’ 3′

Despite no longer being signed to powerhouse, Quality Control, Skippa Da Flippa has still been releasing music consistently and even appeared on Trouble’s summer banger, “Brick”.
Stream Skippa Da Flippa’s new tape, I’m Havin’ 3 below with production by 30 Rock, Dun Deal, Murda Beatz, and features from Offset and Blac Youngsta.
https://www.spinrilla.com/mixtapes/skippa-da-flippa-im-havin-3
Watch Trouble & Skippa Da Flippa’s uncut visual for “Brick” below:
Lalaa Shepard
Also On Hot 107.9:
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
3 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
1. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 1 of 3
2. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 2 of 3
3. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 3 of 3
comments – Add Yours