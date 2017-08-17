So Beautiful
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Tiffany Haddish Giving Us Prep School Perfection While Doing Press Rounds?

Posted 19 hours ago
Tiffany Haddish is a doing press rounds in New York City. The beauty was spotted in the streets of New York City wearing a Sandro Paris a line dress. The neckline on this navy dress is giving us major preppy vibes!

Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty


She paired her look with some red one strap, open toe shoes and a brown, crocodile bag.

Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty


She was spotted leaving the Stephen Colbert show with a Dagne Dover shopping bag. Girl, we want to see the fashion inside!

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 15, 2017

Source: James Devaney / Getty


She wore her hair in loose waves and gave us a deep pinkish red lip.

Beauties, tell us: is this HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below.


