Black Tony Lost A LOT Of Money After He Invested In Pay Phones [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 18 hours ago
Black Tony calls up Rickey Smiley to tell him that he’s depressed because he messed up. He says he lost all of the money he has to his name, by investing it into the stock market- over $20,000 to be exact. He says some man advised to him invest in pay phones, because they were “coming back.”Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

