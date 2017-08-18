Mz Shyneka’s @WOTSN Wrap Up: Young Thug Gives Mom $50k On His Birthday – 1800Hurt911

In this edition of Word On The Streetz Weekly Wrap Up, Mz Shyneka gives the inside scoop on 50 Cent leaking the last episode of Power, Young Thug’s surprise for his mom at his private birthday party, and Blac Chyna being back on the market.
