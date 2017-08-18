It’s A Girl!: Robin Thicke Expecting A Baby With Girlfriend

I guess Robin Thicke got tired of trying to get his old thing back with Paula Patton and has moved on and is about to be a new daddy again!

The 40-year-old is expecting a baby girl with 22-year-old April Love Geary. She’s due March 1 — which happens to be the birthday of Robin’s late father, Alan Thicke.

Robin and April got together shortly after his wife Paula Patton filed for divorce. Although he and Paula are still not divorced, he and April have been dating now for three years.

Check out April’s announcement below. Congrats to the happy couple.

