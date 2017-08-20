Sonny Digital & Black Boe – Been Had [VIDEO]

Sonny Digital (producer turned artist) & Black Boe (Member of Travis Porter) collaborated on an album about 5 months back & released The Black Goat back in March of 2017 & gained major traction on several tracks off the project especially the “My Guy’ record. They are back here today with a new visual off said project for ‘Been Had’, which takes place in a dorm room of some sorts where there is a real trippy vibe that can’t be described. Watch the full video below.

