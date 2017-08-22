Grieving Father Dies Of A Broken Heart On The Same Day As Son

It must be devastating to lose not only one family member, but also another on the same day. That is apparently what happened to a family from Bronx, New York when a grieving father reportedly died on the same day as his son.

A father and son die on the same day. One from a gunshot wound. The other from what the family believes was a broken heart. Story at 11 pic.twitter.com/HXEjLuHN2r — Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) August 12, 2017

According to The Grio, the shooting death of Duro Akil, 34 occurred just hours before his father Okera Raz, 54 was found dead in his home of an apparent heart attack. The family of the victims believes that Raz actually died of a broken heart, a result of his son being murdered.

Via The Grio:

Duro was killed when someone fired a shot through the doorway of his building after getting into an altercation with a neighbor. The father of two took a bullet to the lung, he died just two days later. When the family learned of Duro’s death they went to their father’s home to tell him what happened and they found Okera Raz, 54, dead in bed having suffered a heart attack.

Akil’s sister Makini Akil, 23 said, “We were in the middle of the street screaming in shock. It was like something out of a movie scene.”

The medical examiner [on the case] thinks the father most likely suffered a heart attack but the family feels he died of a broken heart, however Makini does not agree stating “It was just really too much for him, it was really like heartbreak.”

To help with the cost of planning dual funerals, the family of Akil and Raz have set up a GoFundMe page and are asking anyone who would like to help to donate as they deal with such a terrible loss. At press time, over $25,000 has been raised for the victims.

