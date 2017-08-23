Charles Barkley Says Cops Shoot Black People Because ‘They’re Nervous’

is continuing to talk about race and what Black people should do to not get killed by the cops.

The former basketball player was a guest on ESPN’s Mike & Mike Tuesday morning with Mike Golic and Will Cain. When the conversation of police came up, instead of giving the system of policing some necessary criticism, Barkley decided to blame Black people for the behavior of law enforcement. And if you’re wondering if the words “Black-on-Black crime” were used, they were.

“We’ve got to work out our relationships with the cops. We don’t want young Black men killed by the cops. But also, we’ve got to take some personal responsibility with all the Black-on-Black crime going on in our own community,” Barkley said. “The cops come in there. When they make mistakes, we need to hold them accountable. But also, we’ve got to understand (police) come in there. They’re nervous. They’re hyper. They’re gonna make some mistakes. That doesn’t excuse it, but we gotta take some personal responsibility.”

I guess Barkley missed the speech were President Trump encouraged the NYPD to use excessive force on a suspect — to which many of the officers gave him a round of applause. Even if Barkley has peeped clips like this, he seems to hold back his criticism for the POTUS and reserves it for Black people. When Barkley discussed whether athletes should visit the White House or not, he said, “I think number one you should visit the White House. It’s the President, It isn’t about the person, it’s about the office. That’s just my opinion.”

You have fun at the White House Barkley. Hopefully no mistakes happen.

