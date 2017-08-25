Black Tony Just Realized That Bacon Comes From Pigs [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley, he had a question he needed answered. After he complained about Jah Lion Sound not hooking him up when he shows up to the club, he explained that his mom recently told him that bacon comes from pigs. He didn’t believe her. But when Rickey and Headkrack confirmed that was true, he totally freaked out. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

