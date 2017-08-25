Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Just Realized That Bacon Comes From Pigs [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment


When Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley, he had a question he needed answered. After he complained about Jah Lion Sound not hooking him up when he shows up to the club, he explained that his mom recently told him that bacon comes from pigs. He didn’t believe her. But when Rickey and Headkrack confirmed that was true, he totally freaked out. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED:  Black Tony Accuses Listener Of Being Usher’s Accuser [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Black Tony Wants To Tattoo His Dog [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Of Course Black Tony Looked At The Eclipse With No Glasses On [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

17 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

Continue reading Black Tony Just Realized That Bacon Comes From Pigs [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest