At Last! Shereé Whitfield Finally Launches She By Shereé Line For Nordstrom

It only took a decade, but RHOA’s has finally launched her

Now it’s not quite the couture gowns we saw in her sketches back in the day. This 2017 line consists of a pretty cute T-shirt line rocking her most famous clapback to date: “Who Gon’ Check Me Boo?”

Here’s a refresher in case you need it:

Teaming up with Olivia Kim and Hanes, these adorable tees–showing the off-the-shoulder green blouse and black sunglasses she wore during that iconic argument– are being sold online and in Nordstrom stores all over the U.S.

But there’s a catch: The $40 shirts are only around until September 24. So you better snatch one up quick before they’re gone!

Congrats Shereé!!!

Purchase your She By Shereé Tee here. BEAUTIES: WILL YOU BE BUYING ONE?

RELATED NEWS:

Sheree Whitfield Denies Lockdown Love Affair Rumors

‘Tea Talk’ Episode 6: Sheree Whitfield Talks ‘RHOA’ And Juicy Novel

Sheree Whitfield Takes On New Role