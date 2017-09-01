Spirit Explains Why You Don’t Need Permission To Tell People “No” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Spirit was in the morning show studio, when Rickey Smiley asked her to speak a bit on the issue of entitlement. Often, when people ask for favors, they are expecting a “yes,” even though the reality of asking someone a questions means that “no” is a possibility. Because of this, we often find it hard to tell people no, even though we really should.

Spirit breaks down why we have to stop burdening ourselves with “yes,” and start freeing ourselves with “no,” without apology. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

