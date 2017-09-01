Spirit Explains Why You Don’t Need Permission To Tell People “No” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Spirit was in the morning show studio, when Rickey Smiley asked her to speak a bit on the issue of entitlement. Often, when people ask for favors, they are expecting a “yes,” even though the reality of asking someone a questions means that “no” is a possibility. Because of this, we often find it hard to tell people no, even though we really should.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Spirit breaks down why we have to stop burdening ourselves with “yes,” and start freeing ourselves with “no,” without apology. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Spirit Gives A Mental Health Evaluation Of Our President [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Spirit’s Advice On How To Get Over A Broken Heart [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Headkrack Gets Spirit’s Black Card Revoked In A Game Of “5 On It!” [EXCLUSIVE]
2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Nicki Minaj
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. 21 Savage & Amber Rose
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Nicki Minaj
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Gucci Mane With Keyshia Ka'Oir
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Ludacris With His Wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Pink & Her Daughter Willow Sage Hart
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Cardi B
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Ludacris & His Wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Logic & His Wife Jessica Andrea
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Lizzo
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Kodak Black
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Lil Uzi Vert
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Paris Jackson
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Khalid
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Ed Sheeran & Jennie Pegouskie
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Cardi B
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. 21 Savage & Amber Rose
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. DeRay Davis
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Lil Mama
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Amber Rose
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Yara Shahidi
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Katy Perry
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled & Khaled's Son Asahd Tuck Khaled
Source:Getty
25 of 25