Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Spirit Explains Why You Don’t Need Permission To Tell People “No” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment


Spirit was in the morning show studio, when Rickey Smiley asked her to speak a bit on the issue of entitlement. Often, when people ask for favors, they are expecting a “yes,” even though the reality of asking someone a questions means that “no” is a possibility. Because of this, we often find it hard to tell people no, even though we really should.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Spirit breaks down why we have to stop burdening ourselves with “yes,” and start freeing ourselves with “no,” without apology. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Spirit Gives A Mental Health Evaluation Of Our President [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Spirit’s Advice On How To Get Over A Broken Heart [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED:  Headkrack Gets Spirit’s Black Card Revoked In A Game Of “5 On It!” [EXCLUSIVE]

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage

2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]

2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest