DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW MUSIC]

Philly native DJ Aktive has been around the world with the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B, including Janet Jackson, Kanye West, Nas, Common, and many, many more. His latest collaboration features the vocals of soul songstress and songwriter Marsha Ambrosius. In “90s Love,” the two skilled artists channel Mary J. Blige and the sweetness of hip-hops best 90s love songs. Check out the song above!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Feat. Nicki Minaj “I’m Getting Ready” [NEW MUSIC]
RELATED: Jesse Campbell “Can’t Live Without Your Love” [NEW MUSIC]
RELATED: Tina Campbell “Too Hard Not To” [NEW MUSIC + LYRIC VIDEO]
2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]
25 photos Launch gallery
2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]
1. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 1 of 25
2. 21 Savage & Amber RoseSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. Gucci Mane With Keyshia Ka'OirSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. Ludacris With His Wife Eudoxie MbouguiengueSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. Pink & Her Daughter Willow Sage HartSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. Cardi BSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'OirSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. Ludacris & His Wife Eudoxie MbouguiengueSource:Getty 9 of 25
10. Logic & His Wife Jessica AndreaSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. LizzoSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. Kodak BlackSource:Getty 12 of 25
13. Lil Uzi VertSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. Paris JacksonSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. KhalidSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. Ed Sheeran & Jennie PegouskieSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. Cardi BSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. 21 Savage & Amber RoseSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. DeRay DavisSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. Lil MamaSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. Amber RoseSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. Katy PerrySource:Getty 24 of 25
25. Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled & Khaled's Son Asahd Tuck KhaledSource:Getty 25 of 25
comments – Add Yours