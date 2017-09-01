New Music
DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW MUSIC]

Posted 18 hours ago
Philly native DJ Aktive has been around the world with the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B, including Janet Jackson, Kanye West, Nas, Common, and many, many more. His latest collaboration features the vocals of soul songstress and  songwriter Marsha Ambrosius. In “90s Love,” the two skilled artists channel Mary J. Blige and the sweetness of hip-hops best 90s love songs. Check out the song above!

