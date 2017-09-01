Why Tyler Perry Donated To Joel Osteen’s Church [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Houston is in dire circumstances. When Joel Osteen‘s 16,000-seat church wasn’t immediately used as a shelter, people came for Joel for not practicing what he preaches as a man of God. Eventually, however, he opened the church’s doors to welcome victims looking for shelter.

Tyler Perry felt bad for his friend and pastor Joel Osteen, so he wrote him a big fat check to help Lakewood with it Hurricane aid. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

