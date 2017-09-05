Rickey Smiley Talks About His Son Brandon’s First Stand-Up Show [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” crew was in the studio discussing all the exciting things that are to come on tonight’s brand new episode of Rickey Smiley For Real. Gary With Da Tea‘s acting debut opposite the beautiful Lisa Wu has everyone talking. Rickey Smiley also talks about his son, Brandon, doing his first comedy show! Plus, Da brat has released a new line, the details of which are a surprise to be revealed on tonight’s episode! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Announces Partnership With Mad Hatta For Hurricane Harvey Relief! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Says It’s Fine For Brandon Smiley To Live With His Girlfriend [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Rock-T Go On A Crazy Roll Tide Turn-Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]