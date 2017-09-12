Why Tyrese Was Wrong For Coming For The Rock [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tyrese is apparently beefing with The Rock after he made an announcement about a spin off of the Fast & Furious franchise. Somehow, this announcement triggered Tyrese to post about a conversation the two actors allegedly had in private, which he claims the Rock has ignored by going ahead with this new Fast & Furious project.

Tyrese went on a whole long Instagram rant in the caption of a photo of the two of them, ending with criticism aimed at The Rock for donating less money to hurricane efforts to him, even though The Rock is on the Forbes list. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

