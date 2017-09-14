Street Money Boochie Releases New Visual & Speaks On Carrying Bankroll Fresh’s Legacy

In preparation for his upcoming project, Street Money Boochie released a music video for his latest single “Juug”.

Watch below:

Street Money Boochie & DJ Pretty Boy Tank recently stopped by The Progress Report to speak on the late Bankroll Fresh and share their thoughts on the current state of the Hip Hop industry and the correlation of violence and Hip Hop. This is the first interview that the two has done together since Bankroll’s passing.

During the interview, Tank speaks on his previous endeavors and how he helped break the careers of Travis Porter, F.L.Y (“Swag Surfin”) and of course, Bankroll Fresh.

Street Money Boochie defines what it means to “stay down” and speaks on if he felt obligated to step into the spotlight after Bankroll Fresh passed.

Boochie also details plans for an upcoming joint tape with YFN Kay set to be titled, ’Young Fly Niggas With Street Money’.

Bankroll Fresh’s debut album, ‘In Bank We Trust’ is set to release this year and has appearances from Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Trouble, Quicktrip, Lil Boosie, and Yung Booke.

In addition to Street Money Boochie & DJ Pretty Boy Tank, Bankroll PJ is also a member of Street Money Worldwide and will help keep Bankroll Fresh’s legacy alive. With thousands of songs and #FreshFridays, Bankroll Fresh’s name, voice, and imprint will live forever.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: