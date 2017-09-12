Will The iPhone X FaceID Work On Black People? Twitter Wants To Know

Photo by

National
Home > National

Will The iPhone X FaceID Work On Black People? Twitter Wants To Know

Apple has updated its security features with a brand new technology.

Bruce C.T. Wright

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

Apple’s unveiling of its updated series of iPhones, including the 8, 8 Plus and X, showcased a number of updates and new features that will most likely raise the bar and set a new standard for smartphones, including “an all‑new glass design” and the “smartest, most powerful chip ever,” the company boasted at its event from its headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday.

One of the more stunning new developments was its new “FaceID” technology, which will be able to unlock an iPhone X after scanning the owner’s face, replacing the device’s signature home button for the first time in the iPhone’s 10 year existence.

As awesomely futuristic as that is, in typical form, some Twitter users have already taken issue with FaceID. In particular, many wondered whether and how FaceID would work when it came to Black people. While some of the tweets were clearly tongue-in-cheek and perhaps posted by racist trolls looking for attention, others seemed to be asked in earnest.

Some took it a step further and weren’t as far as to ask if Black people would be able to use FaceID in the dark.

https://twitter.com/gawdcam/status/907682566609793024

Others had a few FaceID-related conditions before they would commit to buying the new iPhone X, which was expected to retail starting at a whopping $999.

Despite all of the above, if we’ve learned anything from these Apple events, its that the company is usually pretty quick to address any flaws in its products, just as it quickly moved on reports then iPhone 7 was bending shortly after its debut last year.

For the record, there has never been race-based complaint about the actual iPhone, so its doubtful a legitimate one would arise now. With that said, Black folks will have to wait to find out if FaceID works on them until November, when the iPhone X officially goes on sale.

SOURCE: Apple, CNET

SEE ALSO:

Apple Appoints First VP Of Diversity & Inclusion

iPhone Photo Editing App Has Effect Called ‘N****r-Brown’

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest