Black Tony Started A Hurricane Relief Fund In JahLion Sound’s Name [EXCLUSIVE]

JahLion says when he got onto Twitter, he had messages from people who said they donated to his hurricane relief fund. Once he realized that Black Tony was behind it all, JahLion confronted him and told him to stop using his name for things. He and Rickey Smiley grilled him about whether he had a solid plan for putting the money to use for folks in need. Needless to say, Black Tony didn’t take kindly to the criticism. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: JahLion Honors Prodigy With Story Of Playing Mobb Deep In The Caribbean [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: JahLion Sound & DJ Nabs Celebrate The Real DJs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Black Tony Weeps When He Hears JahLion Sound’s Gucci Mane Mix [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: JahLion Sound Catches Black Tony Lying About Helping Out In Houston [EXCLUSIVE]
25 Books Every African-American Should Read
25 photos Launch gallery
1. “Annie Allen” by Gwendolyn Brooks
1 of 25
2. “Up From Slavery” by Booker T. Washington
2 of 25
3. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur
3 of 25
4. “Go Tell It On The Mountain” by James Baldwin
4 of 25
5. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston
5 of 25
6. “Dreams From My Father” By Barack Obama
6 of 25
7. “Breath, Eyes, Memory” by Edwidge Danticat
7 of 25
8. “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly
8 of 25
9. “Beloved” By Toni Morrison
9 of 25
10. “Half Of A Yellow Sun” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
10 of 25
11. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison
11 of 25
12. “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou
12 of 25
13. “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” by Fredrick Douglas
13 of 25
14. “Song Of Solomon” by Toni Morrison
14 of 25
15. “Black Boy” by Richard Wright
15 of 25
16. “Role Of Thunder Hear My Cry” by Mildred D. Taylor
16 of 25
17. “The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man” by James Weldon Johnson
17 of 25
18. “Kindred” by Octavia E. Butler
18 of 25
19. “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett
19 of 25
20. “The Secret Life Of Bees” By Sue Monk Kidd
20 of 25
21. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison
21 of 25
22. “The Autobiography of Martin Luther King, Jr. ” by Martin Luther King Jr. Edited by Clayborne Carson
22 of 25
23. “The Blacker The Berry” by Wallace Thurman
23 of 25
24. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander
24 of 25
25. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett
25 of 25