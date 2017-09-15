Terror In London: At Least 23 Injured In London Subway Explosion At Parsons Green Station

On Friday during rush hour, an alleged homemade bomb sent a fireball and smoke through a London subway car in the Parsons Green area, injuring at least 23 commuters and causing crowds to scramble for safety. At time of publication, there has been no claim of responsibility; however, the incident has been labeled a terrorist attack.

Video shows apparent bucket IED burning on the London subway; at least 22 people were injured in the incident today. https://t.co/LVwrSSUcme pic.twitter.com/JxmieloKV1 — ABC News (@ABC) September 15, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May revealed, “This was a device intended to cause significant harm.” However, details are still developing on if this homemade bomb malfunctioned or detonated prematurely. The BBC reported that the device had a timer, leading authorities to believe that the creator of this device had some bombmaking knowledge. Mark Rowley, the head of London’s police’s counterterrorism unit confirmed that the device infjured 23 people with flash burns. At time of publication, no injuries have been deemed life threatening.

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

interviewed Luke Walmsley, 33, who was taking his normal commute, “I heard a scream and then there was a flash, a light, and smoke. I actually pulled my earplugs out, and then the screams got louder and louder.” He continued to describe the scene, stating, “It was chaos. It was every man for himself to get down the stairs, and it’s a very tight exit.” Walmsley detailed injured people scattered on the ground, “I went back to see if they were okay. Other people attended them, then there were nannies and moms asking where their children were.” The scene was described as people being in shock, being injured with burns, and people trying to help each other, “bottles of water [were] being poured over burns, quite severe burns, whole legs.”

President Trump has since took to Twitter, condeming the terrorists, “Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

He then used this horrible incident to further promote and push his travel ban, stating, “The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan denouced “the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life. As London has proven again and again, we will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism.”

More details to come as the story develops.

SOURCE: The Washington Post

DON’T MISS:

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

We’re Curious: Read The Inauguration Day Letter Barack Obama Left For Donald Trump

22 Dead After Terrorist Attack At Ariana Grande Concert At Britain’s Manchester Arena