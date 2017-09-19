Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And The Internet Roasted Him For It

Getting tattoos to pay homage to people who’ve inspired him has been Drake ‘s “ting” since he got Aaliyah’s face inked on him in 2011.

On Monday, tattoo artist Inal Bersekov to reveal the new ink he added to the 6 God’s tatt collection. This time around, Drizzy’s tribute ink has a deeper meaning than just being inspired by their artistry.

His newest portraits include the legendary Denzel Washington‘s face from his role in the Spike Lee 1990 film Mo’ Better Blues and OVO member Fif, who was fatally shot in Toronto on Thursday.

Drake shared a photo of his late friend on Instagram earlier this week — which happens to be the basis photo that he used for his new ink.

😔😔😔😢😢😢 RIP to one of our family members…our brother… I still can't even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive 😔Forever Fif A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

As for his Denzel tattoo, the Internet wasted no time coming for his celebrity tatt obsession:

"Drake Gets New Denzel Washington Tattoo" pic.twitter.com/B12a49XtOI — 2DOPEBOYZ (@2DopeBoyz) September 18, 2017

this nigga Drake got a Denzel Washington tattoo on him. Son is about to be a walking IMDB list soon — Lefty Knox (@ThePenseur) September 17, 2017

How I imagine Denzel after hearing @Drake got his face tatted pic.twitter.com/yW3xcGuuXR — Danny Hoyt (@dannyhoyt) September 19, 2017

Drake reportedly has about 30 tattoos now, including tribute tatts to his dad, Lil Wayne, Sade and more. At least he’ll for ever be inspired when he looks in the mirror.