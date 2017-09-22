Entertainment News
Here’s What Dave Chappelle Has To Say About The Kevin Hart Sex Tape Controversy

The D.C. native has one thing to contribute.

Dave Chappelle is keeping a tight lip when it comes to the controversy surrounding his comedic comrade Kevin Hart. The Philly funnyman is in the hot seat following reports that he has a sex tape with another women outside his marriage.

TMZ caught up with Dave in his hometown, Washington D.C., and tried to get his thoughts on Kevin’s situation. Before TMZ could even get a question out about Kevin, Dave was quick to say, “I’m not going to got there bro. Come on I can’t do that to the homie.”

Then after some pressing, Dave finally gave a safe answer. “I’ll tell you what Kevin’s an expert at, is engaging and cultivating his audience so whatever he does, it’s going to be beautiful man. I still support him, I love him, and Ima be watching him.” You can check out Chappelle’s words for yourself here.

 

