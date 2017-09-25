Anniversary Of Little Rock Nine Desegregating Schools [video]

Anniversary Of Little Rock Nine Desegregating Schools [video]

September 25th, 1957 President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent in troops to escort nine black students to school at Little Rock Central High School marking the beginning of desegregation of schools in the U.S.

This year marks 60 years since schools were desegregated, but has segregation in schools gotten better or worse?  The latest percentage enrollments may shock you…


 


