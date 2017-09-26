Watch Kevin Gates New Music Video Featuring His Daughter, Son & Wife

While Kevin Gates continues to serve his 30-month prison sentence for weapons possession, his wife, and business partner Dreka Gates released his latest project, By Any Means 2 earlier this week. Today, the duo premiered an intimate visual from Kevin Gates titled, “Imagine That”, which features an honest conversation between him and his toddler daughter, confessing that he will miss her upcoming birthday but promises to make it up to her with two parties following his release.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: