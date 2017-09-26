Entertainment News
Last Call Pitches! Watch The Pitch Perfect 3 Here

After two successful films and bringing in 400 million dollars at the box office, the Bellas are ready for one last stop at your local theater with Pitch Perfect 3 releasing on December 22nd. This time around the girls find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour they get to come together one last time.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, and Ester Dean all return for PP3 and the lovely Ruby Rose joins the cast as well.

