‘Coming To America 2’ Has Arrived With Major Talent Behind The Project!

Eddie Murphy wants to know, RT for yes. pic.twitter.com/5qzmkfEKd8 — Comedy Hype (@ComedyHype_) March 16, 2017

Back in March, Coming to America fans got a glimpse of hope that the 1980s comedy might return for a sequel. One tweet, allegedly fromhimself, got people hype.

Shortly after this tweet was posted, the whole Eddie Murphy account was deleted and fans were left in the dark as to whether their favorite African nation would return to the big screen.

Now, a glimmer of hope has arrived in the form of Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barris is teaming up with director Jonathan Levine to bring us Coming to America 2!

Levine is known for his romantic zombie comedy Warm Bodies and the Joseph Gordon-Levitt-led 50/50. He is slated to direct the follow up to Murphy’s 1988 classic, while Barris is set to rewrite the script. The writers of the 1980s original, Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, were initially hired to pen the sequel. But with Barris’ recent success on Black-ish and Girls Trip, it makes sense that he’d be brought in to give a fresh take.

If you’re wondering whether Mr. Murphy himself will be involved with the project, no worries. According to THR, Murphy is involved with the development of the sequel and is expected to star!

We’ll keep you updated as the story develops.

Also On Hot 107.9: