Azealia Banks Squashes Beef With Nicki Minaj In Heartfelt Message

Despiteconjuring up new beefs this week with Cardi B , the New York rapper seems to be putting old ones behind her.

Azealia DMed Nicki Minaj on Instagram recently and apologized for the way she treated her in the past. “Now that I’m growing up I’m realizing a lot about what it means to be a strong woman and you’ve showed me nothing but strength and perseverance from day one,” Azealia told Nicki.

Azealia also addressed her collaboration with Safaree Samuels which some perceived to be shade towards Nicki. “My working with safaree was not in spite, but because of the never ending pressure the industry puts on us rap girls to be A+.”

The “212” rapper end with, “You have my word. That from here on out, I will never say any negative or catty things about you ever again. Inside of all of us there’s a little black girl who cries and the last thing I want to see is that little black girl cry. Much much love and success.”

Nicki responded to Azealia’s olive branch, saying, “You’re very talented & very smart. Focus on what really matters from now on.” You can check out their back and forth below.

Not gonna lie, I cried a bit when she responded. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @nickiminaj #laguardiahighschool #femalerapforthemotherfuckingwin

Seems like Azealia has come a long way from calling Nicki’s music “basic” and saying she needed to “decrease her butt size.” Azealia continues to be full of surprises.

