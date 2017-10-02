Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Chris Brown’s Baby Mother Called Out By Ex-Best Friend [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 21 hours ago
Gary is updating us on everything that’s happening in entertainment news. Gary’s Tea spills out about Chris Brown’s baby mother, Nia Guzman. Over the weekend an ex-friend of hers went on social media to rap about Guzman being an unfit mother.

Da Brat and Rickey believe she is trying to build a career because she rapped about it instead of giving people a story. He also doesn’t believe she is telling the truth. Gary also talked about Kenya Moore possibly quitting “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Listen to more tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

