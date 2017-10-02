Kendall Jenner Cries Over Pepsi Commercial [VIDEO]

has major regrets over that controversial Pepsi ad she starred in earlier this year.

As much drama as the Kardashian clan has kicked up in 2017 thus far, Kendall has been linked to relatively little of it. But that ill-thought out, tone-deaf commercial where she joined the happiest protest ever to end police brutality with a Pepsi was a pretty bad movie that the public side-eyeing her hard for months.

On the season 14 premiere of Keeping with the Kardashians, she got a chance to speak about the backlash. It was a pretty emotional moment for the model because she had let other members of her family speak on the matter until now.

“I would never purposely hurt someone, ever,” Kendall tearfully said during a confessional, finding it hard to organize her thoughts. “I would, obviously–if I knew this was gonna be the outcome, I would have never done something like this. But you don’t know when you’re in the moment, and like, it was the most … like, it was … like, it was so … like, I just felt so f*cking stupid.”

When Pepsi first came to her, Kendall saw it as a great opportunity that she would be a fool to pass up.

“When I first got this offer … I mean, it’s a huge company. The people I was following were so iconic and amazing,” Kendall explained. “Michael Jackson has done it, Britney Spears has done it, Beyoncé has done it, Pink. The list goes on. So to get something like that was just … It was so exciting.”

After the commercial debuted, things quickly soured. It flopped with potential customers because it was tone-deaf about important social issues as it centered Whiteness while trying to use the tension between people of color and law enforcement as a vehicle to push their product.

“After I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong,” she admitted, adding that she’s only commenting now because she had no idea what to say at the time. “I was so stuck, and I really didn’t know what to do, and I completely shut down.”

More than anything, Kendall expressed how awful she felt about what the ad implied about her attitude towards people of color and serious issues they face.

She said, “The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not my intent and that’s what got me the most, is that I would ever make anyone else upset.”

