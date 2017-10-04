GoodRead: ‘The Shaming Of Azealia Banks Is Assholish And Unfair’

Prolific writer Ezinne posted this sharp take on the ever controversialvia Medium.

Ezinne was highlighted recently by Medium for her fearless honesty and she holds no punches in the brutal counter to Banks’ haters.

Here’s a preview:

My point is that Azealia Banks is the Black bitch that we love to fuck with because she’s dark, with a big mouth, and a temperament that is borderline iffy. We have no issue cursing her out for cursing those she’s targeted for relief.

She’s in pain. She’s always been in pain and that sensation is absolutely inexcusable when it’s released without warning.

But, if White women can throw public tantrums and still rely on men of all shades to defend them to the end — then maybe we can allow the Extremely Loud Black Bitches some breathing space.

Read the full piece here.

“Why The Brutal Shaming of Azealia Banks Is Assholish and Unfair” by @nilegirl https://t.co/h4h5vqgWpz — Ezinne (@nilegirl) October 1, 2017

Does she have a point?

Follow Ezinne and @ us with your thoughts.

Azealia Banks always has a valid point in the midst of her madness.. — Majesty Ria (@ToriNicksWho) September 27, 2017

Azealia Banks gets labeled as the "angry black woman" but sis be making points — M A L U (@miss_maluuu) September 27, 2017

