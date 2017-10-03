LMFAO! These Hilarious Tweets Are Proof That Education Is Essential

Everyone is not expected to be an expert when it comes to grammar and spelling, but some things are just too basic for an adult not to know. We’re all guilty of occasionally confusing “there”, “their” and “they’re” — but even with words like those, most folks are smart enough to check and see if it’s correct before pushing the tweet button.

With Twitter recently doubling their character limit to 280, there’s no telling what type of english butchery we’re bound to see.

Check out these hilarious tweets that prove literacy is fundamental:

im a force to be record with — شريفة (@shxfss) May 14, 2017

Um, ok sweetie.

when you smell like your boyfriend's colon goals af — THEJOEMENAMAN3049490 (@jaydenman44) May 11, 2016

Who’s going to tell her that — nevermind.

@STAYDaFuckMad Aint she tho….she betta pay amish (or however you spell it) — ♎ The Cunt Games ♎ (@SuchaLOUDbitch) March 31, 2011

Homage, sis?

My future gf better not ask me for no Lewbuttons smfhhh quit being materialistic dumbass — richie (@RichieAziz) May 4, 2015

We hope she doesn’t either.

I had the best seizure salad today Fck I miss it — PIMP C (@AutumnFIowers) September 20, 2017

Wow.

Yo, I don’t care what NOBODY says, I straight STUNTED in my raggedy hammy-downs. 🌊🌊🌊 — This MIGHT be Prymo. (@ThisIsPrymo) October 2, 2017

Oh did you?

omg if your pet dies randomly can you get an oddtopsee? like what if u wanna know how it died? — green bean (@emilyypreiss) April 12, 2016

WTF?

anybody know where i can any quarter roy pants? — Jacob (@JacobBedingfiel) January 30, 2017

What are those?

This has been a heckdick day for me work flow — Stanleyogletree (@Stanleyogletre4) June 14, 2016

C’mon son.

IF YOU'RE A HIPPERCRIC WE CAN'T BE FRIENDS — yam'ron. (@ajalaflare) May 28, 2012

No new friends.

But i refused to let them stop me from eating my flaming young and mozzarella pizza tn soooo could be worse I guess — Cat McCarty (@catmccarty) July 2, 2017

***** Filet Mignon?

My interwishin tellin me there will be better days. 🙌 — Phil L. Thatedi (@lebo_59407) February 15, 2017

Stay in school kids.