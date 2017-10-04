This Grandma Accidentally Bought Her Six-Year-Old Grandchild A Rated R Book About Coke & Vagina

I’m dying. My mom bought this book for my 6 year old and I just called to ask if she had actually opened the book. She hadn’t. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/inYCEaZKpV — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

A sweet grandmother had very good intentions when she brought home a book for her grandchild. Unfortunately, If Animals Could Talk isn’t exactly kid friendly. See for yourself below:

I couldn’t even talk when I called her. Here’s the first page: pic.twitter.com/gRvuNrxMCX — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

@joshcassidy_ we got a good laugh tonight when we opened the book Grammy got for our 6 year old 😂😂😂 we had no idea. pic.twitter.com/sTnXUrBXbf — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

We pray the kid didn’t open the book, because:

The bear didn’t touch your salmon bro pic.twitter.com/uYdjGDNPBW — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

You guys this book is amazing. pic.twitter.com/q0Bye8h4hQ — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

The moral of the story? Never judge a book by its cover.