Blue Ivy Is Dripping Swagoo In A Grey Sweatsuit

Get on Blue Ivy's level.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 16 hours ago
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Blue Ivy is dripping swagoo through these NYC streets. The Carters were spotted in NYC earlier today and the Internet is dying over Blue’s adorable sweatsuit. She get it from her daddy.

The Carters out in #NY – Oct. 5 📸: splash news

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Jay, Blue & THE TWINS! . #Beyoncé • #Beyonce • #BeyHive • #JAYZ • #BlueIvy • #RumiandSir

A post shared by 🐝 BEYONCÉ • KING BEY 👑 (@kingbeyhive) on

How freakin’ adorable is Jay Z holding Sir and Rumi.

