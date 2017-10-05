Blue Ivy Is Dripping Swagoo In A Grey Sweatsuit

Blue Ivy is dripping swagoo through these NYC streets. The Carters were spotted in NYC earlier today and the Internet is dying over Blue’s adorable sweatsuit. She get it from her daddy.
How freakin’ adorable is Jay Z holding Sir and Rumi.
RELATED STORIES:
Jay Z Reportedly Turned Down Next Year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments
Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments
22 photos Launch gallery
Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments
1.1 of 22
2.2 of 22
3.3 of 22
4.4 of 22
6.6 of 22
7.7 of 22
8.8 of 22
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 22
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 22
11.Source:Instagram 11 of 22
12.Source:Instagram 12 of 22
13.Source:Instagram 13 of 22
14.Source:Instagram 14 of 22
15.Source:Instagram 15 of 22
16.Source:Instagram 16 of 22
17.Source:Instagram 17 of 22
18.Source:Instagram 18 of 22
19.19 of 22
20.Source:Instagram 20 of 22
21.21 of 22
22.Source:Instagram 22 of 22
comments – Add Yours