Why Tyrese Is Foolish To Go Off About The Rock On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 6 hours ago
Tyrese blasted The Rock after Universal Pictures announced a spin-off movie centered around The Rock’s “Fast & Furious” character, before the release of the next movie in the franchise. He hopped onto Twitter and went off, claiming nobody wants to see the spin-off, and  angrily calling out The Rock for not hitting his cell.

For some reason, Tyrese isn’t getting that the next “Fast & Furious” film is a business decision that doesn’t lie with The-Rock. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

