Why Tyrese Is Foolish To Go Off About The Rock On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

Tyrese blasted The Rock after Universal Pictures announced a spin-off movie centered around The Rock’s “Fast & Furious” character, before the release of the next movie in the franchise. He hopped onto Twitter and went off, claiming nobody wants to see the spin-off, and angrily calling out The Rock for not hitting his cell.

For some reason, Tyrese isn’t getting that the next “Fast & Furious” film is a business decision that doesn’t lie with The-Rock. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

